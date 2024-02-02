Tom Petty Chocolate For Valentine’s Day!

Tom Petty chocolates for Valentine’s Day?

Yes, yes yes! Luxury chocolate brand Vosges has come out with a line of limited-edition Tom Petty chocolate bars, which come in three flavors: sea salt and dark chocolate; marshmallow, cocoa nib and milk chocolate; and hazelnut and milk chocolate.

A description on the chocolate says, “This collection marries the world of music with the art of chocolate making, offering an experience that transcends the ordinary. As these bars gently make their way through the cooling tunnel, they are serenaded with the timeless music of Tom Petty.”

Tom Petty x Vosges Limited Edition Chocolate Bars are available now.

They are $7 each, and come with a limited edition Valentine’s Day card.

Get yours at store.tompetty.com.

What Tom Petty song would you play for the chocolate?