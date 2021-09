A new Tom Petty documentary is coming to theaters for one night only next month.

“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers” will show on October 20th, which is Petty’s birthday.

The 89-minute documentary covers 1993 through 1995 when Petty worked with producer Rick Rubin on his “Wildflowers” album.

The flick will be available to stream for free on Tom Petty’s official YouTube Channel later this year.

What’s your favorite Petty album?