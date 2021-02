The new Tom Petty documentary Somewhere You Feel Free is set to premiere next month as part of SXSW Online. The doc follows Petty during the making of his landmark 1994 album Wildflowers, including a “newly discovered archive” of 16mm footage of Petty in the studio. Somewhere You Feel Free is one of 57 films that will premiere during SXSW Online from March 16-20. More details, including when it will air, are coming soon. What’s your all-time favorite ‘rock doc’?