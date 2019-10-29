Tom Petty ‘For Real’ Cover to Feature Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson along with his sons, Luke and Micah, are a part of a re-recorded song previously released by Tom Petty. “For Real” was teased with a 15-second snippet on Petty’s social media pages on Sunday, October 27th. The song comes from The Best of Everything, which is a collection of songs that span the career of Tom Petty and includes other hits like, “The Waiting,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Even the Losers.” “For Real” is set to be fully released on Sirius XM’s Tom Petty radio. What do you think of “For Real?”

