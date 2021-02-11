Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell says he expects to finish his second Dirty Knobs album by May

Credit: Pamela Littky

The Dirty Knobs, the band fronted by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, just released their debut album, Wreckless Abandon, in November, but Campbell says he’s hoping the group’s sophomore effort will be completed within a few months.

“We’re gonna try to finish a second album by May,” he tells ABC Audio, noting that the record will be “in the can” by the time that The Dirty Knobs are able to tour again.

The band currently is scheduled to return to the road in June, when its slated to serve the opening aact on country star Chris Stapleton‘s late-spring/early-summer U.S. tour. Of course, those dates could be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of Stapleton, he lent his talents to two songs on Wreckless Abandon, including co-writing the hilariously profane “F*** That Guy.”

Campbell says of collaborating with Stapleton, “[I]it was a new experience writing with another person for me. I normally write on my own, but I really enjoyed it with him. We were like kindred spirits…It just seemed to work.”

The collaboration also yielded two songs — “Arkansas” and “Watch You Burn” — that appear on Stapleton’s new album, Starting Over, which also was released in November.

Campbell tells ABC Audio that currently he isn’t involved in any other significant music project besides focusing on The Dirty Knobs.

That being said, Mike notes that he recently contributed guitar to a cover of the 1978 Petty and Heartbreakers gem “I Need to Know” by a band called Starcrawler. A video of the performance aired during the October 23, 2020, virtual tribute event commemorating the late Petty’s 70th birthday.

“I enjoyed doing that,” Campbell says. “They did a good version, and it was kind of nice to play that song again.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.