Tom Petty Honored With Doctor of Music Degree

A new title will be added to the name of the late Tom Petty.

Petty is being posthumously honored with an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Florida.

Petty’s brother, Bruce, will accept the degree on his behalf.

In honor of the occasion, the University will team up with Petty’s estate to launch The Tom Petty Endowment for Guitars & Innovation.

What is your favorite Tom Petty song? What other rockers do you think deserve this honor?