Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers share Fillmore short film

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fans are getting a new look at the band’s famed 20-show residency at San Francisco’s iconic Fillmore back in 1997. The band just released a 12-minute video, The Fillmore House Band – 1997 (Short Film 2), which features footage from the shows, along with commentary from the band members.

“You feel the history; you feel the ghosts,” guitarist Mike Campbell shares about the venue. “And you feel the magic that’s happened – it’s sort of dripping on the walls.”

“The Fillmore to me is an event, it’s a place in time,” keyboardist Benmont Tench adds. “Being that close to the fans was better … When you’re in a smaller space that’s enclosed like that, then the concentration of the energy, the concentration of the band, the focus, is different.” He noted, “That’s got a really serious kind of magic … It’s incredible.”

The video follows the November release of the Live at the Fillmore (1997) box set, which featured performances recorded during the final six shows of the residency, and included guest appearances by The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

