Tom Petty's estate blasts President Trump for playing his music at Tulsa rally

Tom Petty may be gone, but his political opinions still stand. His estate on Saturday blasted President Donald Trump for playing his music at his rally without prior consent.

The song in question was “I Won’t Back Down,” which Petty’s estate claims isn’t even about men like Donald Trump.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” the estate opened in a lengthy message condemning the president’s actions. “Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind.”

Arguing that the “American Girl” rocker would “never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate,” the estate further elaborated what the song is truly about.

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE,” the estate lectured. “We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this.”

While pledging their support to the country and its democracy, the Petty family argued that “Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideas of either.”

Overall, the estate wants to set the record straight that it doesn’t endorse the president’s beliefs and don’t want fans mistakenly thinking they’re complicit by allowing Petty’s songs to be used a campaign rallies.

“We have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign,” concludes the letter, which was signed by Petty’s surviving family members — daughters Adria and Annakim, widow Dana and ex-wife Jane Petty.

Tom Petty died from a heart attack in October 2017. He was 66.

