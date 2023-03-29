Tom Petty’s family pays tribute to the late Tom Leadon

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Tom Petty’s family has paid tribute to the rocker’s former Mudcrutch bandmate Tom Leadon, who passed away March 22 at the age of 71.

Sharing a collage of pictures featuring Petty, Leadon and the rest of the band, Petty’s daughter Adria Petty writes on Instagram, “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Tom Leadon. He was a dear friend of Tom and the fellas in the band and our entire family. He was part of the brotherhood. He was an excellent and accomplished musician and was the reason Tom reformed Mudcrutch, so that the band could enjoy more time and more music together. Tom loved him deeply.”

Petty’s wife, Dana Petty, added, “I am deeply saddened and surprised by this. Tom spent a lot of time staying in our home. He was very sweet with the best memory we’d ever witnessed. He was a unique man. I’m so shocked that he’s gone.”

