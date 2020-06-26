Tom Petty's original "You Don't Know How It Feels" demo released, from upcoming 'Wildflowers' project

Tom Petty‘s family has released the original home recording version of the late rock legend’s 1994 hit “You Don’t Know How It Feels” as a digital single and via streaming services.

The studio version of the song appeared on Petty’s 1994 solo album, Wildflowers, and the stripped-down eight-track demo recording will be featured on a long-planned expanded version of the record that’s being prepared for release.

“The family and the band are in a joyful process of discovering the Wildflowers sessions and demos and wanted to share a tiny bit of that with the fans today,” says Tom‘s daughter, Adria, on behalf of the Petty Family.

The “You Don’t Know How It Feels” demo features slightly different lyrics than the studio version, and includes a line that wound up appearing in another song from Wildflowers, “Crawling Back to You”: “Most things I worry about never happen anyway.”

A humorous animated video also premiered today to accompany the track. The clip, which was created and directed by Ben “Blaze” Brooks and Aaron Hymes, follows a werewolf as he takes his love interest on a moonlight drive through the desert. A silhouette of Petty makes a cameo in the full moon during the video. You can watch it now on Petty’s official YouTube channel.

“You Don’t Know How It Feels” was Petty’s last single to make it into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #13 in 1994. Wildflowers reached #8 on the Billboard 200 and has sold more than three million copies in the U.S.

More details about the reissue project will be announced soon.

By Matt Friedlander

