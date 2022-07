Tom Selleck Wants To Bring Back ‘Magnum PI’ Short Shorts

Tom Selleck was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show where they discussed his wardrobe from his classic television show, Magnum PI.

Selleck was known for his Hawaiian shirts and shorts, and while talking to Kelly Clarkson he revealed that he is a fan of short shorts.

“Shorts are coming back up,” said Selleck as he motioned with his hands to his upper thigh. “They are coming back to where they should be.”

How short should you wear shorts?