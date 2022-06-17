Tommy Lee Needs Help

The Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and John Jett and the Blackhearts Stadium Tour is tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. But you may not see a lot of Motley Crue drummer. Tommy Lee! Tommy Lee will need some help to get through Motley Crue’s stadium reunion tour. Just 6-songs into the band’s first concert in 6-and a half years in Atlanta last night, Lee was forced to walk off stage due to broken ribs. The drummer told the crowd he broke 4-ribs about two weeks ago. Despite doctors telling him he couldn’t play, Lee decided he couldn’t miss the tour after it had been postponed 2-years due to the pandemic. Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos took over behind the kit for the remainder of the show. TommyLee says Clufetos will help him get through shows until he’s back to 100%