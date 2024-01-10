Tommy Thayer’s KISS avatars update: “It’ll take some time to get the imagery where we want it to be”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

When KISS wrapped their final tour in December, they introduced fans to the next phase of their career, the KISS avatars. Now, the band’s guitarist Tommy Thayer is sharing his thoughts on the project.

“It’s been interesting doing the avatars so far; it’ll take some time to get the imagery where we want it to be,” he says in a new interview with Guitar World. “I haven’t really thought about what it all means in the big picture, but with technology evolving as quickly as it is, there’s no doubt that this is the direction a lot of entertainment is going.”

KISS recently revealed that the avatar show won’t be debuting until 2027, but Thayer doesn’t plan to sit back and wait for it to happen, although he’s not sure what’s next for him.

“I’m not completely ready to retire yet; I have ideas and certainly options on the table,” he says. “I’m not thinking of continuing to play in another band or that sort of thing – that doesn’t appeal to me. But I look forward to an exciting future, working hard and being a part of good things going forward.”

