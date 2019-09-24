Tonight Is FULL Of Great NEW TV!

I am most excited for The Conners, Mixed-ish, Black-ish and Emergence!  Which will you be watching tonight?! 
 
• The 17th season premiere of “NCIS” at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.
 
• The third season premiere of “The Resident” at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.
 
• The second season premiere of “The Conners” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.
 
• The second season premiere of “Bless This Mess” at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
 
• The fourth season premiere of “This Is Us” at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.
 
• The second season premiere of “FBI” at 9:00 p.m. on CBS.
 
• The sixth season premiere of “Empire” at 9:00 p.m. on Fox.
 
• The series premiere of “Mixed-ish” at 9:00 p.m. on ABC.  Mariah Carey did the theme song.  Rainbow Johnson recounts growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s.  Tika Sumpter plays the mom and Mark-Paul Gosselaar plays their dad.  (Trailer
 
• The sixth season premiere of “Black-ish” at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.
 
• The second season premiere of “New Amsterdam” at 10:00 p.m. on NBC.
 
• The sixth season premiere of “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10:00 p.m. on CBS.
 
• The series premiere of “Emergence” at 10:00 p.m. on ABC.  A sci-fi thriller about a cop protecting a kid that was the sole survivor of a mysterious plane crash.  (Trailer)
 
• The stand-up special “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself” on Netflix.

