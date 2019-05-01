Tony Awards Nominations Announced

The nominees for the top categories at the 73rd annual Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday morning.

The Ferryman leads in the play category with 3 nominations: Best Play, Best Actor in a Play and Best Actress in a Play.

On the musical side, Hadestown and Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations earned the most nominations including both for Best Musical.

The Tony Awards will be hosted by James Corden and will air on CBS Sunday, June 9th.

Have you seen a play or musical this year? How often do you go to the theater?