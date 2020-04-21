Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, & Bruce Springsteen team up for Jersey4Jersey

April 22 | 7pm ET: Jersey4Jersey – one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the impact of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Donations go directly to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Musical performances from home by Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and SZA with special appearances by Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, and other guests. Fans can tune-in on Apple Music and AppleTV apps worldwide. It will also be broadcast live across several broadcast channels, for listing info visit NJPRF.org.