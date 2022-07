Tony Dow who played Wally on Leave It To Beaver has passed away.

He was 77 years old.

Leave It To Beaver aired from 1957-1963.

May 2022 he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

He also acted in My Three Sons and Never Too Late.

He took a break from acting to serve in the National Guard from 1965-1968.

He reprised his role as Wally from 1983-1989 on The New Leave It To Beaver.