Top Earning Rocker of 2020 Goes To….Elton John!

The top-earning rock star of 2020? Elton John, according to Forbes.

The publication just shared its ranking of the top rock earners over the last 12 months, with Sir Elton at the top with $81 million.

He was followed by the Rolling Stones at $59 million. Phil Collins, The Eagles, Metallica, and Bon Jovi rounded out the top five.

Of course, much of that is based on 2019 earnings. With virtually all 2020 touring cancelled due to coronavirus, Elton John recently laid off his live band and part of his staff until his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour can resume.

If Elton John made that much money last year, should he have laid off his band? What do you think this list will look like next year with no live touring?