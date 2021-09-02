Top Gun: Maverick Delayed Again!

Delayed AGAIN! Notice the trailer starts with the date June 26th. That was the rescheduled the date for Top Gun: Maverick. Then the film was moved to November of this year. BUT, now that’s been changed. . “Top Gun: Maverick” is now set to come out on May 27th, 2022 and if you love Tom Cruise we have more bad news. “Mission: Impossible 7” will now open in September 2022 instead of May 2022. Paramount moved them because of rising concerns surrounding the Delta coronavirus variant. Also, the studio wants to cash in and make more money on the films. “Jackass Forever” has also been pushed back until February 2022.