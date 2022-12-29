Top Gun: Maverick Releases Three-Hour Loop Of Beach Football

Paramount+ has released a three-hour loop of the beach-football scene from the hit film, “Top Gun, Maverick.”

The company says, “Some folks might prefer staring at a crackling fire for their yuletide celebrations, but if you’re the type who feels the need for speed, a loop of Top Gun: Maverick’s sweaty beach football scene might be the holiday joy you’re looking for.”

Top Gun: Maverick is now streaming on Paramount+.

What’s your favorite all-time movie scene?