Top Gun:Maverick Has Been Delayed Again

The bad news: the release of Top Gun 2 has been delayed. The good news: Tom Cruise is a real hero. Jennifer Connelly has credited Tom Cruise for helping her overcome a major fear of hers. The two are starring together in the upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” where the actress was faced with severe anxiety around flying. Connelly says when she signed on to do the movie there was no flying for her character,” the 50-year-old explained. “My character was on land, she was on the water, she was never in the air.” However, Connelly realized she would have to face her fears when she and Cruise, 58, needed to film a scene involving a small P-51 plane. “He’s like, ‘Jen have you ever been in a plane like this before?’ Connelly recalled. “I was like, ‘No I haven’t, Tom. It’s amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Ever done any aerobatic flying before?’ I started to get nervous. ‘No, why? Will I be doing some?’ He’s like, ‘It’s gonna be very graceful. Very elegant. Very elegant rolls. It’s going to be nice and easy.’” “So that’s how I found out I was going to be up in the P-51 with Tom flying it,” the star shared. Here they are talking about in on the Graham Norton Show