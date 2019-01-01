When you think about the top movies of 2018, make sure you leave space for the superhero films that made major bank at the box office this year.

The top film of the year was “Avengers: Infinity War” making over $2 billion worldwide. After that is “Black Panther” with over $1 billion at the box office.

“Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” came in third followed by “Incredibles 2,” and “Venom” came in fifth.

As a matter of fact, six of the top eight films were superhero flicks, and the way that 2019 is shaping up the number could be bigger.

Did you find yourself watching more superhero flicks this year? What was your favorite flick of 2018?