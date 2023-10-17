Top Ten Scariest Horror Characters According To ChatGPT

People are turning to ChatGPT for help with everything, from creating a book report to naming the top ten scariest horror characters of all time. Here is what AI came up with.

10. Annabelle From Annabelle Series

9. Hannibal Lecter from Silence Of The Lambs

8. Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist

7. Chucky from Child’s Play

6. Ghostface from Scream

5. Jigsaw from Saw

4. Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

3. Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street

2. Pennywise from IT

1. Michael Myers from the Halloween Franchise

Do you agree with this list? Who are your top three scariest horror characters?