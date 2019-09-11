Top Toys of 2019 Holiday Season, According to Amazon

Amazon just released their “Top 100 Toys” list for the 2019 holiday season and here are some of the online retailers’ predictions for what your kids may hope for under the tree. Mattel is represented on the list with the Barbie Dreamtopia Brush and Sparkle unicorn. LEGO and Harry Potter join forces on the list with the Goblet of Fire Hogwarts LEGO clock tower building kit. Go Glam Nail kits have made both Amazon and Walmart lists this year. So has the Fortnite Battle Bus and action figure set. You can see all of Amazon’s picks on their Top Toys list. Have your kids hinted at what they might like for Christmas this year? Do you have any epic stories have camping out for a hot, trendy toy for your kid?