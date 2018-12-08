The top YouTube music videos of 2018 had a distinct flavor or “Sabor!”

Eight of the top 10 worldwide music videos were in Spanish. Three of them featured latin artist Ozuna.

The #1 spot went to Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Ozuna for their remix of “Te Boté.” The video had 1.45 billion views.

Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” was #1 last year and still holds the record as the most-viewed YouTube video of all time with over 5.7 billion views.

The two English videos that made the cut this year were Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (feat. Cardi B) and Drake’s “God’s Plan.”

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video earned a record for the most views in 24-hours but didn’t make the cut.

What was your favorite music video of the year?