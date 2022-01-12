Topps introduces new series of collectible Elvis Presley trading cards

Courtesy of Topps

The Topps trading card company has just announced plans for a new collection of cards focusing on the life and career of the “King of Rock and Roll,” the late Elvis Presley.

The first three cards in the collection were released on Tuesday, January 11, and three new cards will be issued every week on Tuesday throughout 2022 until the entire 150-card series is available.

Each card will share details about a historic moment, highlight, or achievement in Presley’s life.

The first three cards will be available for purchase until January 18 — individually for $9.99 or in a three-card bundle priced at $24.99. The cards include a photo of Elvis as a toddler with his parents, a pic of Presley as a child and a school photo taken when he was 13.

Visit Topps.com for more details about the “Elvis Presley: The King of Rock and Roll” card collection.

