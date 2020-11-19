Toto Guitarist Says Rock HOF “Hate Our Guts”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recently inducted its Class of 2020. But don’t expect Toto to get the call in 2021 or anytime soon. At least, that’s what guitarist Steve Lukather thinks. In a recent interview, he said that Rock Hall “hate our guts and have since 1978”. While the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was actually founded in 1993, not 1978, Lukather seemed to be taking a swipe at Hall co-founder and Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner – who he claims has hated the band for years. Why do you think Toto hasn’t been inducted yet? Do they deserve to be? Could it be some personal issue with Wenner?