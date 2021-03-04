Toto members, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter appearing on virtual event celebrating Keith Emerson tribute show release

Credit: Jeff Lafaro

With a new concert film and album documenting a 2016 tribute honoring late Emerson, Lake & Palmer keyboardist Keith Emerson set to be released on March 11, a special virtual reunion event featuring many of the show’s participants has been scheduled for this Friday, March 5, at 12 p.m. PT.

Among the well-known musicians who will take part in the livestreamed celebration are Toto‘s Steve Lukather and Steve Porcaro, ex-Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette, Tesla drummer Troy Luccketta, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and veteran U.K. jazz-rock keyboardist Brian Auger. Keith’s son Aaron Emerson also will appear.

The event will be viewable for free at AlerttheGlobe.com and Facebook Live. The various guests will share stories and experiences working with Emerson, and the presentation also will offer sneak previews from the Fanfare for the Uncommon Man: The Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert DVD.

The two-CD/two-DVD release will feature footage and audio of the tribute, which was held in May 2016 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and offered a career-spanning celebration of Keith’s work, including music from ELP, The Nice, Three Fates Project and the Keith Emerson Band.

The second DVD features interviews with many of the participating musicians, behind-the-scenes footage, tribute speeches and a gallery of rare photos provided by the Emerson estate.

All proceeds from the release will benefit the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, a charity that focuses on treating and finding a cure for dystonia, a debilitating neurological ailment that Keith battled.

Emerson died by suicide on March 11, 2016, at age 71.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.