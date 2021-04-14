Toto releasing live album and video this June, documenting 2020 virtual concert that introduced new lineup

The Players Club/Mascot Label Group

Last November, Toto introduced its new lineup with a special virtual concert in Los Angeles that was livestreamed globally. Now an album and video documenting the show, called With a Little Help from My Friends, will be released on June 25.

The event featured Toto’s current leaders — founding guitarist Steve “Luke” Lukather and longtime singer Joseph Williams — performing and the group’s new members, as well as a a guest appearance by the band’s co-founding singer/keyboardist David Paich, who recently retired from Toto for health reasons.

With a Little Help from My Friends can be pre-ordered now as a vinyl LP, a CD/DVD set and a CD/Blu-ray package. The show featured performances of hits like “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line,” “I Won’t Hold You Back” and “Pamela,” as well as some deep cuts and a cover of The Beatles‘ “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Toto’s rendition of its 1986 tune “Till the End” from the concert has been released as an advanced digital track, and a video of the performance has debuted on the band’s YouTube channel.

The DVD and Blu-ray also will include a documentary featuring interviews with Lukather, Williams, Paich and the band’s new members.

“When the music is performed by great musicians it honors Toto,” Lukather says. “The documentary featured on the DVD offers great insights in to our thoughts looking forward. David, who stands with us, alongside Joe and myself, desire to keep this music alive.”

Luke also notes that Paich may make more guest appearances with Toto once the band returns to touring. The group’s Dogz of Oz trek currently is scheduled to begin on July 14, 2022, in Bonn, Germany.

Here’s the full With a Little Help from My Friends track list:

“Till the End”

“Hold the Line”

“Pamela”

“Kingdom of Desire”

“White Sister”

“You Are the Flower”

“I Won’t Hold You Back”

“Stop Loving You”

“Home of the Brave

“Rosanna” (with David Paich)

“With a Little Help From My Friends” (with David Paich)

