Toto to kick off Dogz of Oz world tour in February

Steve Cohen

Toto is already scheduled to join Journey for a tour in April of 2022, but the band has just announced a series of headlining appearances before that.

The Dogz of Oz World Tour kicks off in Las Vegas on February 25; tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. After the band wraps up its stint with Journey, it’ll head to Europe in July and August for a series of festival dates, as well as regular concerts.

The tour features the newest Toto lineup: Founding member Steve Lukather and longtime member Joseph Williams, plus new members John Pierce, Robert “Sput” Searight and Steve Maggiora, who are joining existing members Xavier Taplin and Warren Ham.

In a statement, guitarist Steve Lukather says of the tour, "We'll be selecting a broader mix from the Toto catalog that includes deep cuts, the hits, and tunes from Joe's and my recently released solo albums. Both of us could not be more thrilled with the global response to these records."

Lukather notes that currently, he and Williams are the “only long-tenured members of the band that want to be on the road continuing to bring music to our multi-generational fan base,” adding that it’s “something I’ll never stop doing.”

Williams adds of Lukather, “I can’t think of anyone else on Earth I’d rather launch the next chapter with than with this lifelong, loyal and gifted friend and band mate. We’re the last men standing…The Dogz of Oz.”

Visit TotoOfficial.com for a full list of tour dates.

