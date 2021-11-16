TOTO’s ‘Africa’ Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

Toto’s song “Africa” continues to be a hit almost 40 years after its release. The song has officially surpassed one BILLION streams on streaming app Spotify. “This surpasses a dream come true!,” said the song’s co-writer David Paich. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans! ‘Africa’ is the result of a team effort in the studio – resulting in musical magic!” “Africa” was released on Toto’s 1982 album ‘IV’ and has been continuing a successful run thanks to a cover by Weezer and its inclusion on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things.’ Do you think more young people are listening to “Africa?” Do you like Toto’s version more or Weezer’s?