Toto’s David Paich announces debut solo EP, ‘Forgotten Toys’; debuts lead single, video

Founding Toto keyboardist/singer David Paich will release his debut solo EP, Forgotten Toys, on August 19.

In advance of the record, Paich has released one of the tracks, the soaring, enigmatic “Spirit of the Moonrise,” as a digital single. He’s also debuted a lyric video for the song at Toto’s YouTube channel.

Forgotten Toys, which can be preordered now, features seven tracks co-produced by Paich and Toto frontman Joseph Williams. It features contributions from various well-known artists, including Williams, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Michael McDonald, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Brian Eno, Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone, Ray Parker Jr. and Rolling Stones touring drummer Steve Jordan.

Paich co-wrote “Spirit of the Moonrise” with Williams, who also contributes backing vocals to the track, along with McDonald. The song also features lead guitar from Lukather.

“This is a recurring dream about a distraught girl, riding neath the moonlight,” Paich says about the tune. “It has perplexed me over many a night.”

Forgotten Toys came together when Paich — who has written or co-written many of Toto’s biggest hits — decided to flesh out various songs ideas he’d held onto for many years.

“It seemed like it was time to put something together,” Paich says. “Some of these really are forgotten toys. It had been a while since I’ve been in my studio and I found myself listening to these little pieces continuously. I kept rediscovering them, hoping to fit the tracks together like a musical puzzle.”

Paich, who recently retired from full-time touring, still joins Toto at select shows. He tells ABC Audio that he’ll play at least one concert with the group during its upcoming European summer trek, which kicks off July 11 in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Here’s the full track list of Forgotten Toys:

“Forward”

“willibelongtoyou”

“Spirit of the Moonrise”

“First Time”

“Queen Charade”

“All the Tears That Shine”

“Lucy”

