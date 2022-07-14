Toto’s David Paich releases new solo song, “Queen Charade,” featuring Don Felder

The Players Club/Mascot Label Group

Founding Toto keyboardist/singer David Paich has released a second advance track from his forthcoming debut solo EP, Forgotten Toys, which is due out August 19.

“Queen Charade” is available now via digital platforms, and you also can check it out on Toto’s official YouTube channel. The track features ex-Eagles member Don Felder on slide guitar, as well as Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and current Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan.

The song was inspired by the opera Queen of Spades and tells the story of a manipulative woman who beguiles men with her skill at playing cards.

Paich says, “This song, about an obsessed gambler and a cunning duchess, was inspired after I worked on Keith [Richards‘ 2015] solo record [Crosseyed Heart].”

As previously reported, Forgotten Toys is a seven-track EP that Paich co-produced with Toto frontman Joseph Williams and features contributions from a variety of well-known music artists, including Williams, Michael McDonald, Brian Eno, Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone, Ray Parker Jr. and the aforementioned Felder, Lukather and Jordan.

The first advance track from the EP was a song titled “Spirit of the Moonrise,” which Paich co-wrote with Williams. That song also features Williams and McDonald on backing vocals, and lead guitar from Lukather.

You can preorder Forgotten Toys now.

