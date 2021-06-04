Toto’s Steve Lukather among musicians featured in new video for Kyle Gass’ “Vaccinated” Ramones parody

Courtesy of Kyle Gass

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather is one of many stars from the music and entertainment worlds who are featured in a new video for the song “Vaccinated,” by Tenacious D member Kyle Gass.

The track — a parody of the Ramones classic “I Wanna Be Sedated” — encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In the accompanying clip, you see Lukather jamming along with Gass in a white convertible.

Other artists who show up in the video include Evanescence‘s Amy Lee, Danko Jones and Black Stone Cherry‘s Ben Wells, as well as actors John C. Riley and Kathy Najimi, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee and Gass’ Tenacious D band mate, Jack Black.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube. The track also is available on all digital platforms.

Last fall, Tenacious D released a star-studded cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show song “Time Warp” to encourage voting. It featured politicians Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, original Rocky Horror star Susan Sarandon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Sarah Silverman, among others.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

