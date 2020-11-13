Toto's Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams releasing new solo albums in February

The Players Club/Mascot Label Group

Toto guitarist Steve “Luke” Lukather and frontman Joseph Williams will both release new solo albums on February 26, 2021, on their newly launched label, The Players Club, an imprint of the Mascot Label Group.

As previously reported, Lukather and Williams, who recently announced plans to relaunch Toto with a new lineup, contributed to each others’ projects.

Lukather’s album is titled I Found the Sun Again, and will include his recently issued single “Run to Me,” which features Ringo Starr on drums.

Williams’ record is called Denizen Tenant, and the singer has just released an advance single from the project, “Never Saw You Coming,” along with a companion video.

Joe describes the atmospheric, funky tune as “a cool sexy song about death.”

I Found the Sun Again features keyboards by Toto co-founder David Paich, who also co-wrote “Run to Me” with Steve and Joe. The album also features contributions from All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette on drums, Gov’t Mule bassist Jorgen Carlsson and Huey Lewis and the News bassist John Pierce. Pierce also is a member of Toto’s new lineup.

I Found the Sun Again boasts five original tunes, as well as covers of tunes by Traffic, Joe Walsh and Robin Trower.

Denizen Tenant features 12 new recordings, among them “Liberty Man,” which Williams co-wrote with Paich, plus covers of The Beatles‘ “If I Fell” and Peter Gabriel‘s “Don’t Give Up.” Williams’ rendition of “Don’t Give Up” features guest vocals by his daughter, Hannah.

Paich plays keyboards on a song called “Black Dahlia,” while several former Toto touring members also contributed to the album.

Both albums can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on CD, as two-LP sets and packaged together in limited-edition bundles.

Here’s the I Found the Sun Again track list:

“Along for the Ride”

“Serpent Soul”

“The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys”

“Journey Through”

“Welcome to the Club”

“I Found the Sun Again”

“Run to Me”

“Bridge of Sighs”

And here’s the Denizen Tenant track list:

“Never Saw You Coming”

“Liberty Man”

“Denizen Tenant”

“Wilma Fingadoux”

“Black Dahlia” – featuring David Paich

“Don’t Give Up” — featuring Hannah Ruick

“The Dream”

“Remember Her” — featuring Steve Lukather

“No Lessons”

“Mistress Winter’s Jump”

“If I Fell” — featuring Steve Lukather

“World Broken”

By Matt Friedlander

