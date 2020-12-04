Toto's Steve Lukather releases new tune, "Serpent Soul," in advance of upcoming solo album

Alex Solca Photography

Toto guitarist Steve “Luke” Lukather released a new song today called “Serpent Soul” that will be featured on his recently announced solo album, I Found the Sun Again, due out on February 26, 2021.

Lukather co-wrote the blues- and jazz-influenced tune with founding Toto keyboardist David Paich, ex-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch and veteran keyboard player Jeff Babko. Among the musicians who contributed to the track were Paich on piano, Babko on organ, Gov’t Mule bassist Jorgen Carlsson, drummer Gregg Bissonette of Ringo Starr‘s All Starr Band and Toto frontman Joseph Williams on backing vocals.

A companion video for “Serpent Soul,” featuring candid in-studio photos and footage of Lukather and his collaborators, has premiered on Steve’s official YouTube channel.

Fans who pre-order I Found the Sun Again will receive an immediate free download of “Serpent Soul” and the first advance track issued from the album, “Run to Me,” which features Ringo on drums and Williams on backing vocals.

As previously reported, I Found the Sun Again will feature eight tracks, five new originals and three covers — Traffic‘s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” Joe Walsh‘s “Welcome to the Club” and Robin Trower‘s “Bridge of Sighs.”

Part of the proceeds from the album will be donated to The Ed Asner Family Center for Autism.

I Found the Sun Again will be released simultaneously with Williams’ new solo album, Denizen Tenant, on the Toto duo’s new label, The Players Club.

Both albums can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on CD, as two-LP sets and packaged together in limited-edition bundles.

Lukather and Williams also recently announced that they’re relaunching Toto with a new lineup, and that the band is planning a 2021 trek called the Dogs of Oz Tour.

By Matt Friedlander

