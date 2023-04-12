Toto’s Steve Lukather releasing ninth studio album, ‘Bridges’

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Toto’s Steve Lukather is ready to share a new solo album. Bridges, Lukather’s ninth studio album, will drop June 16.

The record features contributions from past and present members of the Toto family, including David Paich, Joseph Williams, Simon Phillips, Shannon Forrest, Lee Sklar and Steve Maggiora, along with Lukather’s son Trev and Gov’t Mule bassist Jorgen Carlsson.

Lukather says the album title seems appropriate because it’s “a bridge between my solo music and Toto music,” adding, “It also proves that most of my old pals and I are still great friends, and I wanted to do a record ‘in the style of,’ as Toto will never record another studio album. This is as close as we will get.”

And to give fans a taste of what to expect, Lukather has released the first single from the record, “When I See You Again,” which he wrote with Williams, Paich and Stan Lynch.

But until the release, Lukather will be pretty busy on the road this summer. He’ll be touring as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band, with the shows kicking off May 19 in Temecula, California. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.