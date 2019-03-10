Town Elects Goat as New Mayor

A small town in Vermont has elected a goat as its new mayor…no kidding.

Residents in the town of Fair Haven have named a 3-year-old Nubian named Lincoln as their new leader in a special ection. He will spend his one-year honorary term making public appearances.

Lincoln defeated a dog named Sammie by just three votes, 13 to 10.

Since Fair Haven does not actually have a human mayor, Town Manager Joe Gunter felt the election would be a good idea. He says, “Originally we did it as a fundraiser to replace the playground behind the school, but it really turned into a small civic lesson for the children. ‘Come out and vote. Get involved in the town.’”

Gunter says feedback has been positive. He adds, “It really took off! Some people wish they’d seen it earlier, so they could’ve entered their pets.”

Fair Haven is a town of about 2,500 residents along the border with New York.

Lincoln starts his term in office on March 12.