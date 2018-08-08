Toxic Blue-green Algae Prompts State of Emergency on Treasure Coast

Saltwater fishing in waters near a toxic blue green algae bloom in Stuart, is being hampered sort of.

Fishing experts want you to know while the toxic algae and red tide are a real problem, it is still possible to fish successfully in South Florida.

Rain, heat and pollutants have prompted an outbreak of toxic algae in Florida inshore waterways.

Martin County officials declared a state of emergency due to the toxic algae yesterday.

Health department officials found toxic blue-green algae in canals across Martin County Tuesday night.

The Department of Health of Martin County officials said the St. Lucie Canal tested positive for cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, with an elevated microcystin toxin level.

An advisory has been in effect since July 11 for the waters surrounding the St. Lucie Lock and Phipps Park.

The Florida Department of Health urges residents and visitor to avoid or minimize contact with algae.

Swimming in water with blue-green algae blooms may cause ear, eye and skin reactions, as well as hay fever and flu-like symptoms.

Children and pets are particularly vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially important.

If you experience acute illness related to an algal bloom, please call the Florida Poison Control Center at 1- 800-222-1222.

