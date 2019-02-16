“Toy Story 4” Ice Cream Coming Soon

Edy’s ice cream is releasing two new “Toy Story 4” themed ice cream flavors to appease our taste buds before the movie drops in theaters.
The pints were spotted in a store in Cinnamon Churro Combo and Chocolate Peanut Butter Midway Mash-up flavors with the characters from the movie on the outside packaging.
The new flavors have been spotted in Pennsylvania, but have yet to appear on Edy’s website or other stores.
There are other flavors in support of the movie on store shelves now.
Are you going to watch “Toy Story 4?” Have you seen the new “Toy Story 4” ice cream flavors yet?

