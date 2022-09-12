Track list, cover revealed for upcoming John Entwistle compilation, ‘Rarities Oxhumed’

Deko Entertainment

The track list and cover art have been unveiled for the upcoming John Entwistle compilation Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One, which will be released on CD on October 21.

The 13-track collection features previously unheard studio tracks, demos, remastered live performances and other unreleased gems, mostly from the late Who bassist’s solo career. The album includes a song called “Bogey Man,” which features a guest appearance by late Who drummer Keith Moon, and a demo version of “Where Ya Going Now,” which John had intended for The Who.

Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One also features several tracks that appeared on the final record Entwistle released with his solo group, 2000’s Music for Van-Pires, as well as The John Entwistle Band‘s live renditions of the 1978 Who tune “Trick of the Light” and the 1986 Roger Daltrey hit “Under a Raging Moon.”

An advance track from the collection, “I’ll Try Again Today” — a song that also was featured on Music for Van-Pires — will debut on September 16.

Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One can be preordered now at Merchbucket.com. In addition, special bundles are available that include an expanded 12-page booklet with photos, recording information and either a necklace or a keychain.

Entwistle died in June 2002 of a heart attack at age 57.

Here’s the compilation’s complete track list:

“Bogey Man”

“Darker Side of Night”

“I’ll Try Again Today”

“When You See the Light”

“Back on the Road”

“Left for Dead”

“I Wouldn’t Sleep with You”

“Don’t Be a Sucker”

“Life Goes On” (Demo)

“Where Ya Going Now” (Demo)

“Trick of the Light” (Live)

“Under a Raging Moon” (Live)

“Shakin’ All Over” (Live)

