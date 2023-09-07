Tracy Chapman receives CMA Song of the Year nomination for “Fast Car”

After scoring a surprise number-one on the country charts thanks to Luke Combs‘ cover of her song “Fast Car,” Tracy Chapman has now received a nomination for one of country music’s biggest awards.

Tracy is nominated for the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year trophy — a songwriter’s award — for “Fast Car.” Luke, meanwhile, is up for CMA Single of the Year for his version of the song, and he’s nominated in three additional categories as well.

“Fast Car,” which was written 35 years ago, is the only nominee in the Song of the Year category to be written by a single writer; all the other nominees have at least three writers.

The 57th annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on ABC on November 8.

