Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” is currently at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Tracy Chapman, who wrote the song and performed it originally, received a Grammy for “Fast Car” after it was released in 1988.

She said, “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there.”

She continued, “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.'”

Which version of ‘Fast Car’ do you like better and why?