Tracy St. George live from Beaches Negril In Jamaica!

Tracy is living it up at the Beaches Negril Resort and Spa in Jamaica! Here is her interview with their General Manager, Gary Williams.
Sunny interview with Gary Williams GM of Beaches
Hear about all of the amazing things you can experience in Jamaica and at the resort as Tracy speaks with Odette Dyer, Regional Director of the Jamaican Tourist Board!
Sunny interview with Odette Dyer Director of Jamaican Tourist Board
You have to hear about all of the amenities at the Red Lane Spa as Tracy talks with the manager, Charese Chang. These messages are to die for!
Sunny interview with Charese Chang Manager of Red Lane Spa