Here is a fun and exciting twist on date night.

If you are on TikTok you may have already heard of it, Trader Joe’s Date Night.

But it honestly works with any grocery store.

Go to the store with your date partner.

You do hand, rock, paper, scissors, to determine who picks the drinks, appetizers, entree and dessert.

Each head off with your assignment to select from the category you won during the above game.

It’s an easy, fun, light-hearted date night and a great way to learn about your local grocery store.

Now you go home and heat everything up!

Have you tried this yet? Do you think you would?