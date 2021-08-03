Trader Joe’s is Discontinuing These 6 Items!

Some bad news if you’re a big fan of these Trader Joe’s items.

The store chain is looking to discontinue six of their regular items, according to Instagram account @traderjoestobediscontinued.

For food items, the store will stop selling their Caramel Popcorn, Jackfruit Crabless Cakes, their Legendary Nut & Berry Mix, and their Soy & Flaxseed Tortilla Chips.

They’ll also be discontinuing their Korean Roasted Barley Tea from their beverages and their Blueberry Acai Facial Scrub from their skincare section.

Do you love any of these products from Trader Joe’s? What do you always have to grab when you visit Trader Joe’s?