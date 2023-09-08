Trailer debuts for new Joan Baez documentary, ‘I Am Noise’

Magnolia Pictures

Music fans are getting their first look at a new documentary about legendary folk singer and activist Joan Baez.

A trailer has just been released for Joan Baez: I Am Noise, which follows the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on her final tour. It also gives fans an intimate portrait of her life and career with the use of her archives, which consists of newly discovered home movies, diaries, audio recordings, therapy tapes and more.

In the clip, which is filled with archival photos and videos, Baez talks about her decision to do a final tour, what she thinks about being famous, suffering from panic attacks, her activism, her relationship with Bob Dylan and more.

The documentary, directed by Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle and Karen O’Connor, opens in New York on October 6 and will expand to Los Angeles and other markets on October 13.

