Trailer For Amy Winehouse Movie Released

The first trailer for a new Amy Winehouse biopic is out.

‘Back to Black,’ which is directed by Fifty Shades of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, will be released in April, almost 13 years after the late singer’s death at the age of 27.

The flick will portray the late singer at the peak of her career as she navigates addiction and her marriage to her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Actress Marisa Abela plays Winehouse.

The new biopic is said to focus on Amy’s “extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did.”

Check out the trailer on YouTube.

Do you think Abela was the best person to play Winehouse? Why?