Trailer for ‘Belushi’ Released

The trailer for the much-anticipated John Belushi documentary has been released. The documentary was authorized four years ago and is a project done in part with his wife Judy Belushi Pisano. In the first trailer, fans get a glimpse into the start of Belushi’s career in TV and film along with never-before-seen footage. Stars like Chevy Chase, Penny Marshall, Jim Belushi, Lorne Michaels, and more add commentary to the film. Belushi debuts on Showtime this November. What do you think of the first trailer?