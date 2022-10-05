Trailer for J-Lo’s Latest Film Released

The trailer for the newest Jennifer Lopez rom-com has been released.

J-Lo stars in the film Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel as a couple that take the vows “til death do us part” to new levels.

The two plan to bring their families along for a tropical wedding where things don’t go as smoothly as they planned especially since J-lo’s character is being held, hostage.

The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz. Shotgun Wedding is in theaters on January 27.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever seen happen at a wedding?